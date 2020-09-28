President Trump campaigning in Wisconsin on Saturday

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - All eyes remain on Wisconsin as we close in on just over one month until Election Day. Now, President Trump is planning on coming back to the Badger State.

The president will stop in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday.

The La Crosse stop will come first, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event itself will begin around 3:30 p.m. at La Crosse Regional Airport.

That evening, the president will visit Green Bay. Doors at the Austin Straubel International Airport will open at 3 p.m. and the event itself will begin around 6 p.m.

Trump last visited Wisconsin earlier this month with a rally in Mosinee.