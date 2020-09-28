Pompeo meets with Greek foreign minister

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, with talks to focus on tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Frequently testy relations between Greece and neighboring Turkey have deteriorated sharply this year, particularly over maritime boundaries and exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The dramatic escalation in tension led to fears of war between the two NATO members. Pompeo arrived in Greece early Monday and is the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit Greece’s second largest city of Thessaloniki. The stop is the first leg of a five-day trip to Europe, which includes visits to Italy, the Vatican and Croatia.