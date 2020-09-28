Officer pleads guilty in Georgia traffic stop of Black man

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Atlanta area police officer who acknowledged choking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop will never work in law enforcement again. The district attorney’s office in Henry County said David Rose surrendered his law enforcement certification on Monday as part of his guilty plea to a charge of simple battery. Rose, who is white, was fired from the Henry County Police Department after an investigation found he used unnecessary force during the arrest of Desmond Marrow. Authorities have said Rose was recorded saying he had choked Marrow and wasn’t going to include that information in his report.