Northern lights possible Monday night, weather forecast interferes

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are trying to make an appearance tonight, Monday, September 28.

According to The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for the northern lights to expand southwards into the northern United States.

The lights will be best visible Monday and Tuesday night as the storm circulates around the north pole. The best viewing conditions will be around 1 a.m. for the brightest potential lights to be seen from the naked eye. Especially in northern Wisconsin and portions of northern Minnesota.

You may be able to see the lights on the horizon in Eau Claire, if weather conditions allow for it. The SWPC forecast says the lights will peak in central portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but the lights could sink as far south as the green line shown above.

Unfortunately, we won't have the best weather conditions to view the lights. A mostly cloudy sky will make it difficult to see any aurora. You typically need very clear conditions to see them in the night.