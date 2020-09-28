New US citizen refugees excited for first presidential vote

PHOENIX (AP) — Tens of thousands of refugees fleeing wars and persecution who were welcomed into the U.S. are now American citizens voting the first time in what could be the most consequential presidential election of their lifetimes. From Arizona to Florida, the first-time voters are studying the candidates, excited but mindful of their weighty responsibility in helping to choose their country’s leader. If reelected, President Donald Trump could keep hollowing out the program that once resettled an average of 95,000 refugees a year. Democratic challenger Joe Biden promises to pump the goal even higher.