New effort seeks to protect Nebraska felon voting rights

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is sending notices to thousands of felons informing them of their voting rights after learning that the state incorrectly notified an Omaha man that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot. The ACLU launched the public awareness project to ensure felons know whether they’re qualified to vote in the upcoming general election. The group says it plans to mail nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices from election officials. Nebraska allows felons to vote after a two-year waiting period that begins once they’ve finished their sentence, parole and probation.