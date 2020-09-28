Nearly $200,000 in grants help local non-profits during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on our community and the organizations that serve it, but thanks to grants from the United Way and Eau Claire Community Foundation, 20 area non-profits are getting a combined total of nearly $200,000.

Due to the pandemic, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley have had to adapt to a new way of life.

"It's hard for all families, of course, to figure out what they're going to do with work, and what they're going to do with kids, especially young kids,"

said MarLee Johnson, center director of the Eau Claire Boys and Girls Club.

Johnson said health and safety protocols have put a strain on the organization, requiring more cleaning, additional staff and longer hours. The United Way of the Chippewa Valley and Eau Claire Community Foundation have both helped the Boys and Girls Club through the pandemic.

"What we've really tried to do is set those children up with settings and environments to where they can continue to learn," said Andy Neborak, executive director of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. "There's that virtual day that a lot of kids have trouble with."

While the United Way and ECCF provide separate grants to non-profits, they have been working together to make sure they are best meeting the community's needs.

"These grants will help the organizations meet basic, urgent needs such as food, shelter and healthcare," said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation. "They are going to find ways to support those non-profits that need to find ways just to function during the pandemic."

Through the most recent round of funding, the Boys and Girls Club is able to hire a new staff member who will partner with the Eau Claire Area School District to run the 'Be Great' graduate program, thanks to ECCF, which helps keep high schoolers on track and ready for graduation.

Johnson said the Boys and Girls Club Mary Marquart Center in Eau Claire previously served kids in grades two to 12, but due to COVID, they can now only have children in grades two to eight in the building to decrease the number of people in the building. She said thanks to the ECCF grant, they plan to start working with high schoolers again through 'Be Great' between mid-October and early November.

"All of the grants that we've been able to apply for, especially through the community foundation, have been a huge help," Johnson said. "We're super grateful to be able to have things like that in the community."

In total, the United Way awarded more than $50,000 dollars to three organizations with the latest round of funding: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family Support Center and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The Eau Claire Community Foundation awarded $137,000 to 17 non-profits:

Bolton Refuge House

Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley

Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Health (Free) Clinic

Chippewa Valley Museum

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

Eau Claire Children's Theatre

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley

Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve

Pablo Center at the Confluence

REACH Foundation

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire

Stand in the Light Memory Choir

The Community Table

The Wellness Shack

Workforce Resource

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

While this is the last time the United Way and ECCF will be partnering to provide COVID-19 relief, the United Way is planning to provide one more round of grants in mid December, meanwhile the Eau Claire Community Foundation is continuing to collect donations to help area non-profits.