More dreary weather this week

There were peeks of sun today, but most of the day was cloudy with even a few bursts of rain. That kept temperatures down with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temps were in the low 50s when and near bursts of rain.

These scattered showers did bring about one-tenth of an inch rain to Eau Claire, but not much at other measuring stations. Of course, between the measuring sites there could be other locations with near or even a bit above 1/10" rain, but that wasn't widespread as there were also many spots with just a few raindrops and not much else.

This is all happening as the low pressure system that brought a cold front through this weekend continues to spin over Wisconsin. The cold air is moving in behind it, and that cooler air not just at the ground, but specifically cloud level is what's keeping lingering showers in the forecast.

Chances will get lower and lower over the next few days as that low slowly moves away from us, but on and off showers along with cooler temps remain likely.

We should have a break from these showers on Friday, and with enough clearing Thursday and Friday nights, our lows will likely approach the freezing mark again, and high temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees below the average in the mid 60s through the weekend.