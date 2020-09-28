 Skip to Content

Milan fashion gives small opening to Black Lives Matter

New
9:56 am National news from the Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — When asked why there aren’t more people of color in the Italian fashion industry, officials have cited a lack of candidates in homogeneous Italy. Five African designers living and working in Italy who participated in Milan Fashion Week want to put that view to rest. The event was a first step in a process that Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s prestigious fashion council, hopes will bring real diversity to the creative and decision-making centers of Italian fashion.  But Jean said there remains resistance to the campaign she has launched this summer, and pressure to abandon it. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content