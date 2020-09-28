Menomonie PD: Be careful of ‘peeping Tom’

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie police are asking residents to be wary of what they call a "peeping Tom" after reports of suspicious behavior.

Police say previously reported incidents have happened at night in neighborhoods off of South Broadway Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with a small frame wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Police ask residents to look out for someone cutting through yards and parking lots at night.

Anyone who has seen similar behavior or anyone or anything suspicious is asked to call the police department at 715-232-1283 or Crime Stoppers.