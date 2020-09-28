Macron ‘ashamed’ of Lebanon’s political leaders amid crisis

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron assailed Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese political class Sunday, and warned of a new civil war. He urged them to set aside personal and religious interests to unlock international aid and save Lebanon from economic collapse. But Macron said France wouldn’t impose sanctions on anyone in its former protectorate – for now. And he clung to his proposed roadmap to break Lebanon’s political stalemate despite Saturday’s resignation of its prime minister-designate. He didn’t propose any concrete steps that France might take if Central Bank reserves dry up and the government is no longer able to subsidize basic goods.