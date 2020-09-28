Libraries celebrate ‘Banned Books Week’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Throughout the week, libraries across the nation, including here in Eau Claire are celebrating the freedom to read by putting banned and challenged books on display.

The final week of September marks 'Banned Books Week', an annual celebration supporting free and open access to information and content in literature. Many of the world's most famous books, like The Catcher in the Rye and Harry Potter, have been challenged or even banned from institutions, such as schools, due to graphic content, language, or other reasons deemed inappropriate.

During Banned Books Week, bookstores and libraries promote them in support of the freedom to seek and express ideas.

"It's very important every year that we acknowledge that our freedoms are fragile, and that libraries provide access to all viewpoints for all different people from all walks of life," said Anna Zook, librarian at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. "Materials on these shelves appeal to a wide variety of customers."

The L.E. Phillips Library currently has 30 banned books on display, and many more available to check out in-person or online.