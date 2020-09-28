Jefferson’s breakout not enough, as Vikings falter at finish

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The last part of Justin Jefferson's first NFL touchdown was so easy he took the opportunity to slow down and tap dance across the goal line.

That gave Minnesota a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter over Tennessee.

If only Jefferson and the Vikings found the end of the game so trouble-free.

Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of the game with 1:44 left, and the undefeated Titans beat the winless Vikings 31-30.

Jefferson had seven receptions for 175 yards, the third-highest total by a rookie in team history.