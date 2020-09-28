Iraqi officials: 3 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say three Iraqi civilians have been killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport. The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said. The officials requested anonymity in line with regulations. The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.