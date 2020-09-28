Hudson claims BRC golf championship

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Paige Hillman fired a 5-over par 41 Monday and the Hudson Raiders girls golf team won the Big Rivers Conference championship at River Falls Golf Club.

Hudson finished with team score of 179 Monday. The Raiders bested River Falls for the conference championship by six points (30-24). Rice Lake finished third in the conference standings (18 points), followed by Chippewa Falls (9) and Menomonie (9).

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Regionals play begins Wednesday.

River Falls, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Hudson will play in the Division I New Richmond Regional on Thursday.

Rice Lake will play in the Division II Northwestern Regional on Thursday.

Cornell beats Bruce in volleyball

Cornell High School bested Bruce High School in straight sets Monday night.

Cornell won 25-15, 25-17, and 25-23.