Harris to voters: Don’t give up as Trump rushes court pick

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kamala Harris is urging voters not to be discouraged by Republican efforts to fill a Supreme Court seat before the election. The Democratic vice presidential nominee says people cannot let “the infection” that President Donald Trump has brought to his office and Congress spread to the court. She delivered her Monday remarks at Shaw University, a historically black university in swing-state North Carolina. They were her most expansive remarks yet on the fight to fill the court seat opened by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. Harris serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will vet the nominee.