Gunmen on motorcycle kill journalist in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot to death a journalist in Honduras who had worked in radio and television before starting his own social media information channel. A relative said Monday that journalist Luis Almendares was getting out of his car to visit a store when the attackers drove up and shot him to death before fleeing. The attack took place Sunday in the city of Comayagua. Still alive, Almendares began taping the scene of the attack with his cellphone. He died later at a hospital in Tegucigalpa. The Honduran association of journalists says 87 media workers had been killed in Honduras since 2001.