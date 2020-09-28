Greek police accuse 33 people of helping migrant smuggling

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police are accusing 35 people — all foreign nationals and all but two of them members of non-governmental organizations — of a variety of serious crimes for allegedly facilitating the clandestine arrival of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey. Police opened a felony case file against 33 members of four NGOs and two other “third country nationals” on suspicion of crimes including espionage, violation of state secrets, creation of and participation in a criminal organization and violations of the migration law. Neither the names of the NGOs nor the nationalities of those involved were made public.