Glenwood City man jailed for attempted murder in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Glenwood City man is behind bars for allegedly trying to kill a 77-year-old on Friday evening.

It happened at a rural Clear Lake address at 6:09 p.m. on September 25.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the 77-year-old victim had "blunt-force trauma" and "edged weapon wounds."

Authorities say the victim was able to fight off the suspect, Duane Smith Jr., 32, with a shotgun. The victim fired one shot but didn't hit Smith.

The sheriff's office says Smith, from Glenwood City, was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. They say he took off after the alleged attack.

Smith was quickly found and taken into custody.

The victim was flown to Regions Hospital and is in stable condition.

Formal charges have not been filed as of publishing.