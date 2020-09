AUGUSTA (WQOW) - This Wednesday, another free drive-thru testing event will be held in the area. This time it is in Augusta.

Anyone who wants to be tested is free to attend. Those under 18 need a parent present.

It will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 30 at the Augusta Community Center. That is located at 616 W. Washington Street.

The tests are available free of charge and no insurance is needed.