European Central Bank head: Ready to add stimulus if needed

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank says it will add more stimulus if that becomes necessary. ECB head Christine Lagarde says ongoing stimulus amounting to 1.35 trillion euros is giving the economy a significant boost already against the headwinds from the pandemic. She told members of the European Parliament on Monday that even more stimulus could be forthcoming if needed. One reason could be a rebound that’s weaker than hoped. Increasing numbers of infections are casting a shadow over business activity. That raises worries that the rebound currently under way in Europe could stall. Some analysts think more stimulus could be decided at the bank’s December meeting.