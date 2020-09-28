Eau Claire police say someone is using fake $50 bills around town

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say they have seen several cases of fake $50 bills being used in transactions in recent days and warn people to be on the lookout.

According to police, the fake bills are being used to purchase cheap items so the suspect can receive larger amounts of change.

They have seen the bills used at businesses and thrift sales.

Authorities warn the bills can look real at first glance but on the back "prop copy" is clearly printed.