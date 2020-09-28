Eau Claire man sentenced for drug bust in federal court

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the suspects in an area drug distribution ring will spend 10 years in a federal prison.

Travis Hanson, from Eau Claire, was sentenced Friday for conspiring to sell large amounts of meth and heroin.

Back in February, Hanson, his girlfriend Ashley Speicher and their alleged drug supplier Jermaine Stapleton were arrested by the West Central Drug Task Force.

Speicher is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of October and Stapleton in late November.