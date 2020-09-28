Eau Claire County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin recorded two deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 47 more people were admitted to hospitals.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,885 new test results since yesterday, of which 1,726—or 21.9 percent—came back positive.

In Eau Claire County, there have been 1,940 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 53 are new since Sunday. It is estimated 1,676 are considered recovered in Eau Claire County. To date, six people have died in the county.

Chippewa County health officials say there have been 556 cases of COVID-19. Eighty-four remain active. That is 39 new cases since Friday when they last reported cases. There remain zero deaths in the county.

in Dunn County, health officials report a total of 573 cases. They say at least 199 of them are active.