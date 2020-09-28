Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Two of Facebook’s toughest critics on Capitol Hill have urged the social media platform to get serious about misinformation, voter suppression and hate speech ahead of the 2020 election. In a letter sent Sunday, U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and David Cicilline of Rhode Island demanded that Facebook immediately remove pages or groups spreading misleading information about voting and posts encouraging people to bring guns to polling places. The company didn’t immediately respond to the letter, but has said it is working hard to stop voting misinformation and incitements to violence on its platform.