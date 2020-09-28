Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship sailing in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 12 crew members of a Maltese-flagged cruise ship on a Greek island tour with more than 1,500 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been isolated on board. The Mein Schiff 6, operated by TUI Cruises, began its trip in Heraklion on the southern Greek island of Crete on Sunday night with 922 passengers and 666 crew members on board, Greece’s Shipping Ministry said Monday. It had been due to sail to Piraeus, the country’s main port near the Greek capital, Athens, and later to the western island of Corfu. Sample tests for the coronavirus were carried out on 150 of the crewmembers, the ministry said.