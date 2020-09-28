Chippewa Area History Center breaks ground

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A new chapter in the history of the Chippewa Valley begins today, as officials broke ground for the new Chippewa Area History Center.

Roughly 100 people gathered outside of Irvine Park today at the site of the future history center, where several donors, officials, and members of the Chippewa County Historical Society broke ground on Monday. The state recently approved plans for the 19,000 sq. ft. facility, which will include several exhibits, a conference room, and classrooms. One of the event's speakers touched on the significance of the project and the importance of remembering the history of the Chippewa Valley.

"You'll be able to not only learn the story of Chippewa County and the story of our region, but also help tell that story," said Frank Smoot, museum developer for the Chippewa Area History Center. "It's not a museum you typically go into where you just see things happen. This is going to be a thing where you make things happen."

The center will not only honor local history through exhibits on the inside, but the building's architecture will resemble the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Sawmill built here in 1837 on the outside.

The project's budget is about $3.5 million, but the Chippewa County Historical Society has only funded about 80% of that goal so far, and they are continuing to ask the community for support to help reach it.

The history center's construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year, and is scheduled to open it's doors in the spring of 2022.