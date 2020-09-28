Captain of fire-stricken ship barred from leaving Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A court in Sri Lanka has barred the captain of an oil tanker that caught fire off the coast from leaving the Indian ocean nation. The captain of the MT New Diamond appeared in court after the attorney general directed police to name him a suspect in the fire. The next hearing in the case is in two weeks. On Saturday, the owner of ship, Greece-based Porto Emporios Shipping Inc., agreed to pay $2.3 million to Sri Lanka for its help in extinguishing the blaze. The government also plans to submit a claim to the owner for damage to the marine environment caused by the fire.