Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely ordained as the “head” of the family and faith. Former members of the group People of Praise say it teaches that wives must submit to the will of their husbands. Federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett has not commented publicly about her involvement in the group. But Barrett grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and served as a trustee at schools affiliated with the group. AP also accessed 15 years of back issues of organization’s internal magazine, which has published birth announcements, photos and other mentions of Barrett and her family.