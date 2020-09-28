Armenia, Azerbaijan keep up deadly fight for disputed region

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued on Monday morning after erupting the day before, with both sides blaming each other for resuming the attacks. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that Armenian forces started shelling the town of Tartar on Monday morning, while Armenian officials said that the fighting continued throughout the night and Baku resumed “offensive actions” in the morning. The heavy fighting broke out on Sunday morning in the region that lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994 at the end of a separatist war.