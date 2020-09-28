A breezy, wet, and sub-average end to September

Fall takes over again this week as we close out September and enter spooky season!

Temperatures this week will be well below average, with high temperatures in the 50's almost every day. The average high temperature for Eau Claire is 66 degrees.

It will be rather breezy to end the month too. Persistent northwest flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will drag cold Canadian air down into the central and eastern US. The coldest air waits until October where we'll take a few shots at freezing temps to end the week.

Winds will barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph Monday. Those same breezy conditions will continue through Thursday.

A large low pressure system just north of the Great Lakes will be responsible for our cloud cover and rain chances this week. As it spins itself out and moves eastward, small waves of weaker energy will rotate around that low bringing clouds and a slight chance for isolated pop-ups Monday afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain but for those that do rain will be light. Rainfall amounts will stay less than 0.1''. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a similar chance for isolated light rain or drizzle.