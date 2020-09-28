500 years ago, another epidemic swept Mexico: smallpox

MEXICO CITY (AP) — There were mass cremations of bodies; entire families died and the inhabitants of the city, afraid to pull their bodies out, simply collapsed their homes on top of them to bury them on the spot. That pandemic was spawned by smallpox brought by Spanish conquistadores and their servants and it exploded in Mexico City in September 1520. The disease and others that followed went on to kill tens of millions of Indigenous people in the Americas who had no resistance to the European disease. The losses helped lead to the downfall and overthrow of the Aztec and Inca empires. And its lessons remain largely forgotten today.