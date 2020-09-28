2 arrested in shooting of doctor in Edina parking ramp

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the shooting of a doctor in a hospital parking ramp in Edina. Police say a 33-year-old man suspected of being the shooter and a 50-year-old woman accused of aiding and abetting were arrested Sunday. Authorities say they located a vehicle involved in the shooting at a hotel in Bloomington where the arrests were made. The 45-year-old doctor was shot in the head Sept. 14 on the second floor of the ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital. Investigators say the doctor was the target of an attempted robbery. The victim is recovering and says the bullet went through the skin of his scalp, but did not hit any bone. He says overall he’s doing fine.