Winery hosts two-day fall festival

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Fall is in the air, and it sure was celebrated Sunday at the Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard in Chippewa Falls.

Hundreds visited the winery during the two-day fall festival. Guests enjoyed live music, apple picking, a corn maze, wagon rides, and of course lots of wine.



Owner Jean McIlquham said she loves hosting the event because it brings people together for a fun and relaxing time. She added they have strived to make the weekend as safe as it is fun.

"Every year about this time people are ready to do this type of thing, to go out in the orchard, pick some apples, eat a caramel apple, drink some wine," McIlquham said. "We love to be the place people come this time of year."

The winery has been open since 2004 by the McIlquham family who has been growing apples in the area since the 1920s.