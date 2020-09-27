Valentino closes Milan Fashion Week with lush live show

MILAN (AP) — It’s been a season of disruption at Milan Fashion Week. The hybrid live-virtual formula meant anyone from their homes could watch delightful videos like Moschino’s marionette fashion show, created with the help of Jim Henson Studios, and featuring models wearing tiny Jeremy Scott creations while Anna Wintour and other top fashion editors nodded from the front row. But even those who did virtual shows acknowledge that no video and no photos can replace the energy generated by a live runway show. Fendi, Dolce&Gabbana, Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino were among the top fashion houses who kept a physical presence this round. The last day of the show was Sunday.