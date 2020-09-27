UW-Eau Claire baseball take the field as a team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW-Eau Claire baseball team hit the diamond for the first time as a team on Sunday morning.

The Blugolds are ready to get to work, and the focus is simple.

"Come out every single day, every single inning, every single pitch, every single at bat and compete," said Blugolds infielder Logan Matson. "Everything is for a spot, everything is to get us better prepared for the spring season."

"It's nice being able to just get out with beautiful weather and actually be able to work with them on fundamentals," said head coach Charles Bolden. "Work with them as individuals, and be able to tell them specifically what the expectations are."

The Blugolds will take the field, for the first time in 25 years, in spring 2021.