UN failures on coronavirus underscore the need for reforms

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A virus that has claimed nearly 1 million lives has underscored the failure of the United Nations to bring countries together to defeat it. And it has renewed calls for U.N. reform and for all countries to collaborate to build a world that is healthy, safe and ready to meet challenges far different — and more daunting — than those it faced at its birth. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says solidarity is key. But last week’s virtual meeting of world leaders highlighted rising tensions among major powers, growing inequality, and the increasing difficulty in reaching an agreement on U.N. reforms.