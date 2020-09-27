Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all in many others threaten to undercut a pillar of his appeal among blue-collar voters. It also provided a new opening for his Democratic rival just two days before the first presidential debate. Trump has worked for decades to build an image of himself as a hugely successful business mogul. But The New York Times on Sunday revealed that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and paid no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years.