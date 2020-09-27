Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee to a 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill carried the Titans on another comeback after trailing most of the game. Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter.