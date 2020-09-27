South China Sea Watch: China holds drills amid new tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China is holding new military exercises in the South China Sea amid an uptick in tensions between the Asian giant and its Southeast Asian neighbors and the U.S. China holds regular drills in the area and there was no immediate indication they had been prompted by recent events. The U.S. State Department is accusing China of going back on its word to not militarize the Spratly Islands, calling Beijing’s outposts in the area “platforms of coercion.” Also, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to make one of his strongest defenses of the Philippine victory in the 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea.