Report: Cardinal Pell returning to Vatican in crisis

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian newspaper has reported Cardinal George Pell will return to the Vatican soon for the first time since he was cleared of child sex crimes five months ago. Pell was formerly the finance minister for Pope Francis, who last week fired one of Pell’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. A Herald-Sun newspaper columnist who previously interviewed Pell said the cardinal will fly to Rome on Tuesday. The seminary where Pell has been living had no comment. Pell served 13 months in prison for child sex crimes before Australia’s High Court acquitted him in April of molesting two choir boys in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.