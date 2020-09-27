Pandemic playoffs: Brewers, Astros in despite losing records

All the playoff matchups in Major League Baseball have been set. The expanded 16-team field was filled out on the final day of this pandemic-altered season. The Milwaukee Brewers got a playoff spot despite a losing record, and so did Houston. The St. Louis Cardinals also advanced with a win. The best-of-three wild-card round begins Tuesday with four American League games. In a marquee matchup, Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians faces Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees. The National League games start Wednesday, when the Brewers play at Dodger Stadium. There will be no fans permitted in ballparks for the opening round.