Old Stanley city hall sold, historical society reflects

STANLEY (WQOW) -The City of Stanley has sold its nearly 120-year-old city hall.

The old city hall was constructed in 1901 and cost the city $17,000 to build. The clock tower was its most noticeable asset. With the clock facing in four directions, anyone could see it coming into town.



In 1926, the 900-pound weight, that was used to help operate the clock, fell through every floor of the building and into the basement. And at one time, the building housed the Stanley police department and a fire truck. But in the 2000s, it couldn't keep up with new technology and the city needed more space.



Director of the Stanley Area Historical Society, Betty Plombon, said the old city hall has always been an iconic part of the town.

"Through the years it was just a centerpiece for Stanley," Plombon said. "If you looked up you could tell about where you were in Stanley. If we looked at a historical photo and tried to understand what some of the buildings were all we had to do was match it with where that city hall was."

Plombom said the new owner plans to renovate the building into housing.