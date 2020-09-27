NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public. The Sunday report said he paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office. Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.” The disclosure comes at a pivotal moment weeks before a divisive election, with early voting underway. Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.”