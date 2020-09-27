Nearly a year after sudden exit, Shepard Smith returns to TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Two weeks shy of a year after his abrupt exit from Fox News Channel, Shepard Smith is making his return to television. His general interest newscast on CNBC premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Don’t look for any punditry from Smith; he says his newscast will be as straight as they come. The financial news network was an unexpected landing spot for Smith, who was courted by networks across the dial. But it gives him virtually a clean slate, since fewer than 200,000 people have been watching “Shark Tank” in the same time slot. Of leaving Fox, Smith says “it was the right time to leave.”