Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff team up in final campaign stretch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff have rapidly become two of the Democrat ticket’s most prolific surrogates. They’ve engaged in in-person campaign events and virtual fundraisers at a pace that often outmatches their spouses at the top of the ticket. In their first joint interview, they say they’ve begun to build a partnership that will help Joe Biden’s campaign on the trail and potentially beyond, if he wins in November. Jill Biden said as she campaigned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: “Don’t you think the American people love seeing people in government who respect one another and are friends with one another?”