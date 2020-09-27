French hospitals delay operations to cope with COVID surge

PARIS (AP) — Hospitals in the Paris and Marseille regions are delaying some scheduled operations to free up space for COVID-19 patients as the French government tries to stem a rising tide of coronavirus infections. Restaurants and bars in Marseille prepared Sunday to shut down for a week as part of scattered new French virus restrictions. But Health Minister Olivier Veran insisted that the country plans no fresh lockdowns. Two Nobel Prize-winning economists proposed that France lock down its population for the first three weeks of December, to allow families to get together safely for the end-of-year holidays and “save Christmas.” France reported more than 14,000 new cases Saturday.