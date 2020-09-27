Cooler temperatures ahead

Did someone order fall? Cloud cover this afternoon held temperatures in the low 60s, but temperatures will be even cooler as we head into the upcoming week and ring in the month of October.

Slight shower chances this evening will diminish after sunset, and clouds will thin slightly overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Starting Monday, highs will likely be stuck in the 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Once again we could see the chance for a few afternoon showers or an isolated rumble of thunder, although much like today, don't expect much in terms of rainfall totals.

We'll see a breezy northwest wind develop that will be with us most afternoons this week. In fact, most days will feature at least slight shower chances and it will be chilly, with highs more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

The coldest air is expected to move in late in the week, when we could see freezing temperatures overnight in the low 30s as we head into next weekend.