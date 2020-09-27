Brewers face St. Louis, look to build on Woodruff’s strong outing

Milwaukee Brewers (29-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-28, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (4-3, 4.00 ERA) St. Louis: Austin Gomber (1-1, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 21-18 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 50 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with seven, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 19-20 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 19 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .418.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.