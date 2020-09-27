‘Beginning” triumphs at San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Georgian writer-director Dea Kulumbegashvili’s first feature film “Beginning” triumphed at Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival, winning four top prizes including best film and best director. The story about a community of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a isolated village in Georgia amid the aftermath of an extremist attack also won best screenplay and best actress for Ia Sukhitashvili. “Beginning” was set to premier at the Cannes Film Festival until it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The San Sebastian festival in northern Spain went ahead but under coronavirus restrictions. Kulumbegashvili, 34, says she hopes the success of her film is an inspiration to other young directors.